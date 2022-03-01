Secrets of the Zoo filmed at ZooTampa New Season

The popular series, Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa which gives viewers an unprecedented and intimate look at some of the world’s most endangered and fascinating species, returns for a third season Sundays on Nat Geo Wild.

The 12-part series, filmed entirely at Tampa’s award-winning zoo, tells the behind-the-scenes stories of amazing animals and the dedicated team entrusted with their care. From the birth of an endangered orangutan, to the return of a rehabilitated manatee back to Florida waters, the series features an array of compelling stories that highlight the zoo’s mission to protect and preserve animals for future generations to cherish.