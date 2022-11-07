'Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six' Out Tomorrow, Author in Tampa for Book Signings

Three couples rent a luxury cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway to die for in this chilling locked-room thriller by New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger.

"Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six" is Unger's 20th novel. It comes out tomorrow, November 8.

Unger is in Tampa right now for several book signings. She'll be at the following locations in the coming days:



Tombolo Books in St. Pete on November 7 at 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading on November 12 at 5 p.m.

Oxford Exchange on November 13 at 3:30 p.m.

You can buy "Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six: A Novel of Thrilling Suspense" tomorrow, November 8 on Amazon.