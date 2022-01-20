SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida - a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills.

The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

