SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker

New Ride at SeaWorld
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 09:34:19-05

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida - a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills.

The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

