Season Three of TBS Anthology Comedy Series, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

Mircale Workers: Oregon Trail
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 13, 2021
The third season of the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers,” this time transporting cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass to the American Old West. Set in the year 1844, “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

We speak with two of the stars of the Acclaimed Series: Jon Bass & Karen Soni.

For more info, visit: https://www.tbs.com/

