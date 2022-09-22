Watch Now
Season Five of ABC's 'The Connors' Streaming Now

With love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails. Season 5 of ABC's 'The Conners' is streaming now! We talk with Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky Conner-Healy, about what you can expect.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 22, 2022
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family—Dan, Jackie, Darleneand Becky—grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. The family prevails through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance.

New episodes come out every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

