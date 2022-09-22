Season Five of ABC's 'The Connors' Streaming Now

With love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails. Season five of ABC's "The Conners" is streaming now!

We talk with Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky Conner-Healy, about what you can expect.

The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family—Dan, Jackie, Darleneand Becky—grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. The family prevails through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance.

New episodes come out every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.