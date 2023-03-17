Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' Out Now on Apple TV, We Catch Up with Three of the Stars

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" just made its big premiere on Apple TV! Only one episode is out right now, but new episodes drop every Wednesday.

We're joined by Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, and Kola Bokinni, who play Sam, Dani, and Isaac respectively in the show. We talk about what you can expect from the new season and the cast's camaraderie off-screen.

"Ted Lasso" has won 11 Emmy Awards, including back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series wins in 2021 and 2022. It stars Jason Sudeikis who plays a football coach leading a British soccer team. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism... and biscuits.

For more information or to watch the show, visit TV.Apple.com.