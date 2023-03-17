Watch Now
Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' Out Now on Apple TV, We Catch Up with Three of the Stars

We're catching up with three of the stars from "Ted Lasso" about what you can expect from season three, plus we talk about the cast's camaraderie off-screen!
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 17, 2023
Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" just made its big premiere on Apple TV! Only one episode is out right now, but new episodes drop every Wednesday.

We're joined by Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, and Kola Bokinni, who play Sam, Dani, and Isaac respectively in the show. We talk about what you can expect from the new season and the cast's camaraderie off-screen.

"Ted Lasso" has won 11 Emmy Awards, including back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series wins in 2021 and 2022. It stars Jason Sudeikis who plays a football coach leading a British soccer team. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism... and biscuits.

For more information or to watch the show, visit TV.Apple.com.

