Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Scream-A-Geddon Returns

items.[0].videoTitle
Scream-A-Geddon Returns
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:05:35-04

SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier horror park, returns for its 7th season! This season, SCREAM-A-GEDDON will feature Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction. The urban legend claims a priestess haunts the bayou, hypnotizing the innocent to purify its murky waters. In addition to Bloodwater Bayou, SCREAM-A-GEDDON will feature six other fan-favorite sinister attractions, frightening characters and a horrifying Monster Midway.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at screamageddon.com

Tickets start at $24.95

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com