Scream-A-Geddon Returns

SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier horror park, returns for its 7th season! This season, SCREAM-A-GEDDON will feature Bloodwater Bayou, a chilling new haunted attraction. The urban legend claims a priestess haunts the bayou, hypnotizing the innocent to purify its murky waters. In addition to Bloodwater Bayou, SCREAM-A-GEDDON will feature six other fan-favorite sinister attractions, frightening characters and a horrifying Monster Midway.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at screamageddon.com

Tickets start at $24.95

