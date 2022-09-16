Scream-a-Geddon is Back and Scarier Than Ever!

It's back and scarier than ever! Scream-A-Geddon joins us to give us a preview of what you can expect from their scary attractions this year.

The park is home to six haunted attractions: five haunted houses and Zombie Paintball assault. Two of the houses also feature interactive options, where guests can choose to become part of the haunted story.

This year, the park has upgraded its Monster Midway. You'll find new food options as terrifying monsters roam around.

Scream-A-Geddon is on now through October 21. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online at ScreamAGeddon.com. This park is recommended for adults and teens!