Scream-a-Geddon is Back and Scarier Than Ever!

We’re getting ready for Halloween with Scream-A-Geddon! They’re giving us a preview of what you can expect from their six haunted attractions this year.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 16, 2022
The park is home to six haunted attractions: five haunted houses and Zombie Paintball assault. Two of the houses also feature interactive options, where guests can choose to become part of the haunted story.

This year, the park has upgraded its Monster Midway. You'll find new food options as terrifying monsters roam around.

Scream-A-Geddon is on now through October 21. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online at ScreamAGeddon.com. This park is recommended for adults and teens!

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

