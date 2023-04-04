Scottish American Society of Dunedin Celebrating 40 Years with a Concert This Weekend

The Scottish American Society of Dunedin is celebrating 40 years and it's commemorating this big milestone with a festival this weekend!

This Saturday, April 8, you can enjoy bagpipes, highland dancing, and bands from Ireland and Scotland at Dunedin’s waterfront Weaver Park. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the sunset on the Gulf of Mexico while listening to the best in Celtic traditional and rock music! Gates open at 2 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m.

Scottish American Society of Dunedin was founded back in 1980 to celebrate and carry on Scottish traditions in Dunedin. After all, the city was founded in the 19th century by two Scots!

Their facility, the Scottish Cultural Center, was designated the City of Dunedin’s first historic landmark a few years ago and is 100 years old this year. It's home to classes in bagpipes and highland dance, and a Genealogy work group.

For more information, visit SAS-Dunedin.org.