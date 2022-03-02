Scott McLaughlin wins first IndyCar race in St. Petersburg

Scott McLaughlin won his first IndyCar race at the 2022 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. We sit down with Scott to talk about what this win means to him and what is coming up next in his career!
Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 09:47:26-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com