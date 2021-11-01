Watch
Scatter Brothers films hold benefit for Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay Benefit
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 10:16:34-04

A Hollywood evening of food, charity, film, music and fun Thursday, November 4th 7 pm to 10 pm: NOVA 535 at 535 Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Scatter Brothers Productions 8th Annual Red Carpet Film and Fancy Foodie Festival is open to the public Thursday, November 4th at NOVA in St. Pete. The event benefits Feeding Tampa Bay.

Tickets: $20 Donation is suggested at the doors.

Sponsors: Thuy LC and La V-Vietnamese Fusion, Grattzi Italian Grille, Compass Land & Title Eric Jacob

Find more information at: Scatterbrothers.com
Follow on Facebook and Twitter, @Scatter Brothers

