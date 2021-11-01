Scatter Brothers films hold benefit for Feeding Tampa Bay

A Hollywood evening of food, charity, film, music and fun Thursday, November 4th 7 pm to 10 pm: NOVA 535 at 535 Dr M.L.K. Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Scatter Brothers Productions 8th Annual Red Carpet Film and Fancy Foodie Festival is open to the public Thursday, November 4th at NOVA in St. Pete. The event benefits Feeding Tampa Bay.

Tickets: $20 Donation is suggested at the doors.

Sponsors: Thuy LC and La V-Vietnamese Fusion, Grattzi Italian Grille, Compass Land & Title Eric Jacob

Find more information at: Scatterbrothers.com

Follow on Facebook and Twitter, @Scatter Brothers