Savory Spice Shop in St. Petersburg

The public is invited to St. Pete’s “Sip & Spice” Weekend. The event will take place March 4, 5, 6th at the Savory Spice Shop. The Savory Spice Shop is celebrating its first anniversary with music and culinary activities all weekend long. Savory Spice Shop is located at 400 Beach Drive NE in downtown St. Pete info is available by calling 727-290-9893.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 09:41:24-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com