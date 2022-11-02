Watch Now
Savor St. Pete Celebrating Its 10th Year This Weekend

This weekend, Savor St. Pete is back in North Straub Park! From November 5-6, you can enjoy a showcase of foods, wines, and craft beers.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 02, 2022
Calling all foodies, wine enthusiasts, and craft beer lovers! Savor St. Pete is back in downtown St. Petersburg this weekend, celebrating its 10th year.

The two-day festival (November 5-6) overlooks the beautiful Tampa Bay in North Straub Park. It features an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, acclaimed restaurants, popular breweries, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village.

All food, wine, and beer samplings are included in the ticket price. Attendees of Savor St. Pete will also receive a limited-edition wine glass, custom Perrier and Publix tote bag, Sarasota Lamborghini & BMW wine glass lanyard, and exclusive access to the ever-growing Grand Tasting Village that is located within over 25,000 square feet of tented space.

For tickets or more information, visit SavorTheBurg.com.

