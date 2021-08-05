Watch
Saving Our Seniors (SOS) has served thousands of low-income seniors since 2016, collecting and distributing gently used medical equipment across 5 counties. SOS will open a thrift store in August, to raise much-needed funding, post COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, the charity was also feeding nearly 1,000 seniors weekly. Founder Kelli Casto hopes the thrift store will provide a steady source of funding to keep up with demand. The charity has received a record number of requests for help.

Saving Our Seniors Thrift Store
6250 42 Street North, Unit 31
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Website: www.SavingOurSeniors.org

