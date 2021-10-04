Watch
Saving local school money on health coverage

BeniComp Health Solutions
Posted at 8:46 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 08:47:53-04

A health tech company with clients nationwide helped surprise teachers in Riverview with bonuses! When Kids Community College realized last year they'd saved their employees more than $130,000 in health insurance costs, they turned those savings into teacher bonuses! Educators were shocked, but the new health insurance company that's behind the savings says they shouldn't be. BeniComp's deliberate focus on addressing rising health care costs, early diagnosis of chronic diseases and personalized health coaching are changing lives and saving millions.

BeniComp Health Solutions Customer Service (866) 797 - 3343
Website: www.BeniComp.com

