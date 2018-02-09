Saving Baby Sea Turtle Efforts

For every bottle of the gluten-free, preservative-free, five-times distilled rum, a donation is made to the Sea Turtle Conservancy (STC) to save a baby sea turtle.

Naked Turtle has been a proud partner of the STC ever since the brand got its start back in 2012. Over the last five years they’ve saved 392,000 sea turtles together.

The unique thing about The Naked Turtle White Rum, is that unlike most white rums, it’s

not aged inside of an oak barrel, just like a turtle without its shell – hence the name! The

result is a seriously smooth finish that gives it the versatility to mix in so many classic

cocktails, even some that aren’t traditionally rum-based.

