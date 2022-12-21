Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Save Time & Money This Holiday Season with Sam's Club

We've got a way for you to save some money this holiday season!
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 10:54:53-05

As we inch closer to Christmas, many Americans are holding off on buying gifts in search of better prices. According to a recent survey, 70% of shoppers say low prices and value top their search for the perfect gift.

Katelynn Gorton with Sam’s Club explains you don't have to pay a lot to score big when shopping at their stores!

Sam’s Club has extended holiday hours through Christmas Eve to help shoppers squeeze in two extra hours of shopping time on Sundays. And speaking of time, you can save time when you use curbside pickup, delivery, or Scan & Go.

For more information, head to SamsClub.com.

