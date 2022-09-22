Save Money & Time: Hacks to Help New Parents Outsmart Inflation

92% of moms report that inflation has impacted their household spending, with half of moms now planning more in response.

Lifestyle expert and mom of twins Anna De Souza joins us with some hacks to outsmart inflation for new parents - saving money and time.

From now until September 29th, Zulily is offering shoppers new steals and deals on the products and brands she needs and wants for herself, her baby, and her home. There are more than 2,000 styles at up to 60% off along with special curated collections to (1) combat momsomnia, (2) fun and buzzworthy products that will get people talking, and (3) double the trouble with items for twins.

The most popular birth month of the year, September is a great time for expecting and new moms to visit Zulily and find an incredible selection of must-have products and clothing at unbeatable deals. There are also exclusive deals from well-known, well-loved brands like: Carter’s, Burt’s Bees Baby, Hannah Anderson, Chicco and more.

Also included in the bi-annual shopping event is an exclusive capsule collection from fashion influencers (and new moms!) Jessica Nickson and Noelle Downing. In collaboration with fan-favorite brand Little Millie, Jessica and Noelle provided inspiration and real-world experience for the limited-edition of 170 styles for both new mom and baby, affordably priced at $8.99 to $46.99.