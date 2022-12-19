Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Save Money & The Environment By Switching to Renewable Biofuels

Save money and the environment by switching to renewable biofuels like ethanol. Plant-based ethanol saves the average household $250 per year.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 10:34:45-05

With inflation surging, consumers continue to pinch pennies and cut costs anywhere they can. America’s farmers and biofuel producers are working to remind U.S. drivers about one simple step anyone can take to save money—and cut carbon emissions. 

Popular biofuel blends made with plant-based ethanol are ideal for anyone with a car made in 2001 or after. Ethanol saves the average household $250 per year – ranging from $0.07 to $0.50 per gallon less  – with even greater savings available on higher blends of ethanol like E15 – a 15% ethanol blend, also appearing at the pump labeled as Unleaded88. 

Biofuels like plant-based ethanol can reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to traditional gasoline. And an across-the-board national move from Unleaded87 (E10) to Unleaded88 (E15) would save consumers even more--to the tune of $20.6 billion annually in fuel costs – while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 18 million tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 4 million cars off the road.  

Across the 31 states where Unleaded88 is available, it consistently sells on average up to 10 cents below the price of regular gasoline, with some areas seeing savings of up to $1 per gallon this summer. 

For more information, visit GrowthEnergy.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com