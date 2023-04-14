Watch Now
Save Money & Have a Better-Looking Landscape by Watering Efficiently

Save yourself money and have a better-looking landscape by watering effectively. Check out these tips on how to do so!
Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 08:15:01-04

You can save yourself money and have a better-looking landscape by watering effectively. Dr. Whitney Elmore, the Pasco County Extenion Director, joins us to tell us how to do just that!

For more tips, check out RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

