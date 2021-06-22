Sarasota Teen Selected by Royal Ballet School- London

With the performing arts world shut down by the pandemic, dancers were put to the test training in their kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms. For Noah Campbell, a student at the conservatory of the Sarasota Ballet, all that hard work has paid off! He won 1st place in the Junior Age Division during the North America competition of the Youth America Grand Prix! That’s the largest ballet scholarship competition in the world! Now, the Royal Ballet School in London is calling.

