Sarah’s Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt: Everything you need to know

Sarah's Walking Club Fall Challenge
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:22:03-04

The Sarah’s Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt kicks off September 15 and runs through November 1. Here’s how it works:

  1. Use the photos, videos and clues below to find at least 10 out of the 20 plants on this list at parks and preserves around the Tampa Bay area
  2. Post photos of what you find in the Sarah’s Walking Club Facebook group
  3. When you find at least 10 of the plants, fill out this form to be entered into a contest to win a Sarah’s Walking Club item of your choice from ABCActionNews.com/shop

Happy hunting!

