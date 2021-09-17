Sarah’s Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt: Everything you need to know

The Sarah’s Walking Club Fall Scavenger Hunt kicks off September 15 and runs through November 1. Here’s how it works:
- Use the photos, videos and clues below to find at least 10 out of the 20 plants on this list at parks and preserves around the Tampa Bay area
- Post photos of what you find in the Sarah’s Walking Club Facebook group
- When you find at least 10 of the plants, fill out this form to be entered into a contest to win a Sarah’s Walking Club item of your choice from ABCActionNews.com/shop
Happy hunting!