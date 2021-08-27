Sarah Phinney, of Sarah's Walking Club features a new park or trail around the bay area every Friday. Sarah's walking club was created in November. There is a Facebook Group where people can get ideas, and share photos of their own adventures.

This summer there was a Sarah's Walking Club Summer Challenge that just wrapped up. The goal was to visit 10 parks I've featured on ABC Action News in 10 weeks. Those who conquered the goal, must fill out a form to be entered into a contest to win SWC merchandise.

The Sarah's Walking Club Fall Challenge will be revealed in the "SWC Specia"l that is airing on Saturday's and Sunday's (starting this weekend) at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm on ABC Action News Streaming Now.

To check out the merchandise so you can sport you SWC pride at parks visit: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/WFTS/all#!/.