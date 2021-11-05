Sarah's New Walking Club Special

Watch
Sarah's Walking Club
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:51:21-04

A new 30 minute special all about Sarah's Walking Club is airing this weekend. Sarah will introduce you to some members who make the group so special, showcase one tank trips never seen before on ABC Action News and feature some great urban walks you might not know about. Get ideas for fun places to take your family over the weekend and during the holidays by tuning in to the ABC Action News streaming news channel at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Saturday's and Sunday's.

Join Sarah's Walking Club! 

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

