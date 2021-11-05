Sarah's New Walking Club Special

A new 30 minute special all about Sarah's Walking Club is airing this weekend. Sarah will introduce you to some members who make the group so special, showcase one tank trips never seen before on ABC Action News and feature some great urban walks you might not know about. Get ideas for fun places to take your family over the weekend and during the holidays by tuning in to the ABC Action News streaming news channel at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Saturday's and Sunday's.

https://www.abcactionnews.com/community/walking-club/how-to-watch-the-new-sarahs-walking-club-special

Join Sarah's Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

