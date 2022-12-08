Watch Now
SantaCon Pub Crawl Happening This Weekend in Lakeland

Get ready for Lakeland's most festive pub crawl! SantaCon is this weekend!
Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 08, 2022
Of course, you have to be 21 or older to get in on the fun. Organizers encourage you to come dressed in a Santa suit or your craziest festive gear and enjoy a night of fun. Plus, it's all for a good cause!

SantaCon is this Saturday, Dec. 10. It kicks off at 5 p.m. at Swan Brewing in Downtown Lakeland. There will be drink specials, a costume contest, and prizes for participating.

Tickets are $15 and all proceeds benefit KIDSPACK, a nonprofit feeding disadvantaged children in Lakeland.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.com/LKLD-SantaCon.

