SantaCon Pub Crawl Happening This Weekend in Lakeland

Get ready for Lakeland's most festive pub crawl! SantaCon is this weekend!

Of course, you have to be 21 or older to get in on the fun. Organizers encourage you to come dressed in a Santa suit or your craziest festive gear and enjoy a night of fun. Plus, it's all for a good cause!

SantaCon is this Saturday, Dec. 10. It kicks off at 5 p.m. at Swan Brewing in Downtown Lakeland. There will be drink specials, a costume contest, and prizes for participating.

Tickets are $15 and all proceeds benefit KIDSPACK, a nonprofit feeding disadvantaged children in Lakeland.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.com/LKLD-SantaCon.