Sandra's Wine Life: Valentine's Day Food and Wine Pairings

Forget the fancy restaurants and the expensive nights out on the town - why don't you grab your Galentine or your Valentine for an intimate night in or even just treat yourself with Netflix and some great takeout food? Here are the perfect wines to pair with your delicious night:

Pizza - Nebbiolo, Nero D'Avola, Chianti, Merlot, Gavi

Pizza being rich and savory means that you may need a rich and savory wine to complement it. The medium-bodied Nebbiolo, Chianti and Merlot red wines will pair beautifully without overpowering your slice. If you're having a spicier pizza, enjoy the rich Nero D'Avola to match those flavors. The acidity and dryness of Gavi will make your cheesy pizza taste even better.

Indian Food - Gewürztraminer, Sparkling Wine, Gamay

Grewürztraminer has leading flavors of spicy ginger and citrus which reflect many of the flavors of Indian Cuisine. The effervescence of the Sparkling Wine will cleanse your palate of the heavier Indian oils. Gamay is a fruity red wine that won't overpower the more delicate side of Indian Cuisine.

Chinese Food - Dry Reisling, Sparkling Wine, Pinot Noir

A Dry Reisling is light, floral and tropical which will reflect a lot of the sweet, sour and citrus flavors of your dish. Sparkling Wine pairs perfectly with anything crispy and fried. Pinot Noir just goes with everything! It's medium-bodied, bright cherry flavor pairs well with the brown and garlic sauces.

Sushi - Prosecco, Dry Riesling, Vinho Verde

A Dry Reisling pairs with sushi because it does not overpower the delicate, fresh flavor of the fish. Prosecco's bright acidity and freshness is enhanced from the fresh ginger and spices in your sushi rolls. Vinho Verde is a fun, fruity white wine that has a touch of fizz - its bright lime flavor will support and enhance all of the fresh and light ingredients.

Mexican Food - Rioja, Chardonnay, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon

Mexican food has heat and spice, which need big, strong reds that can hold up to it. These reds include Rioja, Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon. The bigger the food, the bigger the wine as well, so you can also try a big California Chardonnay for a white wine option.

You of course need to share a big bowl of hot, buttered Popcorn and pair it with a buttery California Chardonnay.

And for you chocolate lovers, here is a delicious list of pairings from my upcoming book, Find Your Wine Identity.



About Sandra Guibord

Sandra Guibord is the Founder and CEO of Sandra’s Wine Life, a multi-media wine lifestyle and wine industry resource platform that celebrates selecting and enjoying wines for entertaining. Sandra is also a sought-after corporate wine educator, working with top corporations to educate and entertain their VIP clients and executives.

