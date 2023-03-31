Sample Drinks & Vote for Tampa Bay's Ultimate Margarita at Margarita Wars Next Weekend

Watch Now
Your favorite tequila battle is back! Margarita Wars is happening Friday, April 7. This is a unique opportunity to sample margaritas created by more than a dozen of our area's best mixologists and vote for Tampa Bay’s Ultimate Margarita!
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 31, 2023
Your favorite tequila battle is back! Margarita Wars is happening Friday, April 7 at TPepin's Hospitality Centre in Tampa.

This is a unique opportunity to sample margaritas created by more than a dozen of our area's best mixologists and vote for Tampa Bay’s Ultimate Margarita! Plus, there will be live entertainment, Mexican-inspired hors d'oeuvres, and other fun surprises. This is one fiesta you won't want to miss!

A portion of proceeds to benefit Current Initiatives of Tampa Bay.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MargaritaWarsTampaBay.com.

