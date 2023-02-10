Sample Brunch Bites & Enjoy Waterfront Views at Next Weekend's 'Brunched'

Saturdays are for brunch, and we're getting the scoop on an irresistible, unique opportunity happening next weekend! You'll be able to sample brunch bites by Tampa Bay area restaurants as you sip on bubbles, enjoy spectacular downtown waterfront views and photo opportunities, and much, much more.

Plus, don't miss the Bloody Mary Battle where you get to vote on your favorite to name Tampa Bay's Ultimate Bloody Mary!

Brunched 2023 is happening Saturday, February 18 at the Tampa River Center, located at 402 W Lauren Street.

General admission is from 11am-3pm and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Laundry Project.

For more information, visit BrunchedTampaBay.com.