Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sample Brunch Bites & Enjoy Waterfront Views at Next Weekend's 'Brunched'

Saturdays are for brunch, and we're getting the scoop on an irresistible, unique opportunity happening next weekend!
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 10:06:00-05

Saturdays are for brunch, and we're getting the scoop on an irresistible, unique opportunity happening next weekend! You'll be able to sample brunch bites by Tampa Bay area restaurants as you sip on bubbles, enjoy spectacular downtown waterfront views and photo opportunities, and much, much more.

Plus, don't miss the Bloody Mary Battle where you get to vote on your favorite to name Tampa Bay's Ultimate Bloody Mary!

Brunched 2023 is happening Saturday, February 18 at the Tampa River Center, located at 402 W Lauren Street.

General admission is from 11am-3pm and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Laundry Project.

For more information, visit BrunchedTampaBay.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com