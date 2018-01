This Transformation Tuesday story with Samantha Taylor introduces Neely Fernandez.

She took the 6-Week Body Transformation Challenge and lost 22.2 lbs. See how much

more and how many inches she's lost since becoming a member!

For more information or to register for the 6-Week Body Transformation Challenge visit www.6WeekBTC.com

Samantha Taylor Fitness offers personal training, indoor boot camp and nutrition

guidance for women in Land O’ Lakes, Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood and Westchase.