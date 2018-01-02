Samantha Taylor Fitness - Judy McFarland

Judy McFarland’s Transformation Tuesday story with Samantha Taylor Fitness even

surprised her! She went from working out 9 hrs. a week with limited results to 90 minutes a week and completely transforming her body in 7 months! Hear Judy tell her story of weight loss success, strength building and ultimately a new wedding ring!

Personal training, indoor boot camp and nutrition guidance for women in Land O’

Lakes, Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood and Westchase. For more information call 813-377-3739 or visit SamanthaTaylorFitness.com.