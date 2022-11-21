Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Salvation Army's Angel Tree Helping Local Families in Need

We are kicking off the holiday season with a great opportunity for you to give back to your community - the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is back.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 10:05:36-05

We are kicking off the holiday season with a great opportunity for you to give back to your community - the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program is back.

This year, the need is greater than ever. 2,800 angels need your help in Hillsborough County, almost double from last year.

Each angel represents a list of desired holiday gifts of local children and adults with special needs.

It's easy to help local families in need. Stop by an Angel Tree location (there's one in the WFTS lobby located at 4045 N Himes Ave), select your angel, shop for gifts, then return them unwrapped back to our station with the Angel Tree tag.

All gifts must be dropped off by December 15 for the WFTS location.

For more information, visit ABCActionNews.com/Angel-Tree.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com