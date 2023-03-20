Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sage Dental Takes a Modern, Family-Friendly Approach to Dentistry

Sage Dental has taken a modern, family-friendly approach to dentistry with one thing in mind – you. They have more than 80 locations across Georgia and Florida, with many in Tampa Bay!
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 08:01:44-04

Sage Dental has taken a modern, family-friendly approach to dentistry with one thing in mind – you. From pediatric dentistry and orthodontics to teeth cleanings and oral surgery, they're developing the latest clinical technology to provide you and your family with the best dental care all in one place.

They have more than 80 offices across Georgia and Florida, with many right here in Tampa Bay!

Sage Dental accepts most insurance, but they also have the SageCare+ Discount Dental Plan. With it, you can save up to 65% on general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care. It's perfect for patients without dental insurance who are looking to save on everyday dental care.

For more information, visit MySageDental.com or call (813) 945-7347.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com