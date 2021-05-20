The Safety Harbor Art & Seafood on the Waterfront festival is May 22-23; Saturday 22 from 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday 23 from 11 am to 6 pm. It will be held in the Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. The event includes a juried art show with more than 50 artists from across the country and the food court area featuring the area’s finest seafood offerings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as a music stage with headliners The Black Honkeys playing Saturday night and local favorite Sweet Lick to play Sunday afternoon. Admission to the event is free. Visit www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-and-seafood for more details
The Safety Harbor Art & Seafood on the Waterfront festival is May 22-23; Saturday 22 from 11 am – 9 pm; Sunday 23 from 11 am to 6 pm. It will be held in the Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. The event includes a juried art show with more than 50 artists from across the country and the food court area featuring the area’s finest seafood offerings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as a music stage with headliners The Black Honkeys playing Saturday night and local favorite Sweet Lick to play Sunday afternoon. Admission to the event is free. Visit www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-and-seafood for more details
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com