Safety Harbor Art and Seafood Festival

Safety Harbor Seafood Festival
Posted at 10:52 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 10:52:34-05

The Art and Seafood on the Waterfront festival February 19 & 20 will once again take place in the beautiful Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor. Event times are: Saturday, February 19 from 11 am - 9 pm and Sunday, February 20 from 11 am - 6 pm. The event includes a juried art show with more than 50 artists from across the country and the food court area featuring the area’s finest seafood offerings from local restaurants and food trucks as well as a music stage with headliners Stormbringer playing Saturday night and blues recording artist Selwyn Birchwood to to close out the stage on Sunday afternoon.

Admission to the event is free but there are VIP tickets available for sale from the Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.safetyharborchamber.com/art-and-seafood for more information.

