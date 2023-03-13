Watch Now
Safe Paws Rescue Started by Retired Man With a Passion for Saving Dogs

Safe Paws Rescue is a small, all-volunteer dog rescue group in St. Pete. It was started by a retired man with a passion for saving dogs, making them whole again, and finding them great forever homes.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 09:15:14-04

They rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome needy dogs of all types, sizes, and conditions. They also help dogs stay in the loving homes of their financially challenged owners by supplying dog food and veterinary care if needed.

Founder & director Art Shaul has had dogs since he was a kid. He's saved dogs that were old, young, small, large, healthy, sick, injured, scared, abandoned, or surrendered, and doesn’t care what breed they are.

Safe Paws Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and relies on donations. You can visit SafePawsRescue.com to become a foster home, be a volunteer, find a dog to adopt, or make a donation.

