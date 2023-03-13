Safe Paws Rescue Started by Retired Man With a Passion for Saving Dogs

Safe Paws Rescue is a small, all-volunteer dog rescue group in St. Pete, started by a retired man with a passion for saving dogs.

They rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome needy dogs of all types, sizes, and conditions. They also help dogs stay in the loving homes of their financially challenged owners by supplying dog food and veterinary care if needed.

Founder & director Art Shaul has had dogs since he was a kid. He's saved dogs that were old, young, small, large, healthy, sick, injured, scared, abandoned, or surrendered, and doesn’t care what breed they are.

Safe Paws Rescue is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and relies on donations. You can visit SafePawsRescue.com to become a foster home, be a volunteer, find a dog to adopt, or make a donation.