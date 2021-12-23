Watch
Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa

Along Florida Avenue in Downtown Tampa, you can find one of the city's oldest churches.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church was constructed in 1905 and features 18 original stained glass windows. The church is elegant and provides the look and feel of a European cathedral.

Sacred Heart will be hosting Christmas Eve (4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m.) and Christmas Day (7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m.) services this weekend.

You can also attend a historical talk and tour on the second and fourth Sunday of every month.

Zack Perry with Taste and See Tampa Bay takes us inside with a drone.

