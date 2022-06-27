Watch Now
Chef Gregorio Díaz is a social media sensation, he logs on to his different platforms to bring awareness about the Latino culture through a different spin to mostly traditional dishes. Chef Grego, was born in NY but was raised in the town of Florida in Puerto Rico. At a very young age he knew he wanted to be a chef and was inspired by his family’s cooking. While in Puerto Rico he and his wife owned a restaurant and a catering company, where he had the task to feed and coordinate meals for large scale events. While he no longer owns a restaurant he decided to continue to add his ‘sabor’ or flavor with love to his friends and social media followers. The Sabor with Love Facebook page is where he presents his dishes and adds his own twists to teach future generations about the Puerto Rican and diverse Latino culture, the food and even the music.

This week he presents a different way to prepare traditional shrimp ceviche pairing it with coconut& cilantro infused rice and a side of maduros (sweet plantains) plus tostones chips.

For more of Chef Grego's recipes visit SaborWithLove.com

