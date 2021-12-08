Ruth Eckerd Hall presents Salute To Vienna New Year’s Eve Concert on Thursday, December 31 at 6 pm. This performance will feature timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance and beautiful flowers. For more than 25 years, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert has combined these elements to create an unforgettable New Year’s celebration. Willis can talk about the preparation of the show and the hard work it's taken to bring this show back to the stage after the pandemic.

Energetic, lighthearted, and full of romance, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert is a musical treat for audiences of all ages. Willis can talk about what audiences can expect from the show and the importance of the arts for families. Willis can also talk about why Salute to Vienna makes the perfect New Years' tradition.

Ruth Eckerd Hall proudly presents Salute To Vienna New Year's Eve Concert on Thursday, December 31 at 6 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Alastair Willis is Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Conductor and Music Advisor of the New Directions series at the Symphonia in Boca Raton. As a guest conductor, he has worked with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra, and Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble. Wills can talk about his rich history as a conductor and how he became part of Salute to Vienna.