Ruth Eckerd Hall presents R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin this Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute experience celebrating the legendary Aretha Franklin. More than just a concert, this is the Aretha experience like no other featuring all of your favorite hits in one evening including Natural Woman, Think, I Knew You Were Waiting for Me, Chain of Fools, Respect, and many more!

This is not a musical or play - it is the ultimate tribute concert experience honoring Aretha Franklin – journeying through her courageous life of love, tragedy, and triumph while immersing yourself in her inspirational music. It truly is a dance party; a night to let loose, have fun, and lose yourself in the music.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.