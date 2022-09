The 9th Annual Run for All Children is set for September 10, benefiting the patients and families at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

These are certified, chip-timed events. You can participate in the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk or the 5K & 10K Run/Walk. The courses go along the beautiful St. Petersburg waterfront.

You can register online at HopkinsAllChildrens.org/RunforAllChildren.