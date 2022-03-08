Roxanne Fay in "BreadCrumbs"

Jobsite Theater presents Breadcrumbs

by Jennifer Haley

MAR 14, 2022 - MAR 22, 2022

A reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness and essential self. Most plays depend on words, but words are the crux of Jennifer Haley's play. For the writer, the telling of stories and memories, lies and truths, relies on words.What do you do when the words won’t come anymore?

ROXANNE M. FAY is an actor, playwright and the producing artistic director of Circle In The Water. With Jobsite, Roxanne appeared in THE TEMPEST, TWELFTH NIGHT, AS YOU LIKE IT, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and HIR (named one of the best performances of the decade by Broadway World in 2019). Other roles include Miriam in APPLES IN WINTER (Urbanite), Dr. Emma Brookner in THE NORMAL HEART and Nurse Ratched in ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST (freeFall), Beatrice in THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS and Leni Riefenstahl in LENI (Bridge Street, N.Y.).

Get your tickets here.