Rowdies Hosting Nonprofit Night for Tampa Bay Watch This Weekend

This weekend, you can enjoy a Rowdies game and give back to a great cause at the same time! It's Nonprofit Night on Saturday, August 27 and a portion of the proceeds benefits Tampa Bay Watch.

Tampa Bay Watch is dedicated to fostering healthy Tampa Bay waterways through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives.

President and founder of the organization, Peter Clark, joins us on the Morning Blend to give us more details about the amazing work they do.

For more information, head to