Moral of the story - The story of Rosé All Day is about important, formative friendships that outlast the growing pains. Rosé All Day features an all female cast and female director and was shot during the pandemic - with all the pandemic restrictions! The shoot had to be rescheduled several times. Premiering on April 28th as the featured film of opening night at the Sunscreen Film Festival.

