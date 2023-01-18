Rooted in Florida: Tips to Grow Veggies at Home

It still may be chilly for some of us in Tampa Bay but it's not too early to think about gardening! We're getting tips on how to prepare to grow those spring veggies.

Dr. Whitney Elmore, UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County Director & Horticulture Agent, says growing veggies at home is easy, cheap, and encourages healthier eating habits.

Start by selecting the proper location with plenty of full sun and access to fresh water. To avoid pests, she says to use environmentally friendly pesticides and cultural techniques.

Make sure to pay close attention to planting dates and only plant the veggies that are in season. Click here to find what's in season where you live.

Check out Dr. Elmore's podcast at RootedInFlorida.podbean.com for more gardening tips.