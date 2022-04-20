Rooted In Florida for Earth Day

The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is a federal, state, and county partnership dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture, human and natural resources, and the life sciences and to making that knowledge accessible to sustain and enhance the quality of human life.
Earth Day Rain Barrel Workshop - April 23, 2022
Crews Lake Park - 10:00 am - $50/barrel
LINK TO EVENTBRITE
Earth Day Compost Happens Workshop - April 23, 2022
Crews Lake Park - 12:00 pm - $30/ compost kit
LINK TO EVENTBRITE
Pasco Extension Earth Day Celebration
15029 14th Street, Dade City, FL 33525
10:00-2:00PM
LINK TO EARTH DAY CELEBRATION EVENT