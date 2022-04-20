Watch
Rooted In Florida for Earth Day

Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 20, 2022
The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is a federal, state, and county partnership dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture, human and natural resources, and the life sciences and to making that knowledge accessible to sustain and enhance the quality of human life.

Earth Day Rain Barrel Workshop - April 23, 2022
Crews Lake Park - 10:00 am - $50/barrel
Earth Day Compost Happens Workshop - April 23, 2022
Crews Lake Park - 12:00 pm - $30/ compost kit
Pasco Extension Earth Day Celebration
15029 14th Street, Dade City, FL 33525
10:00-2:00PM
