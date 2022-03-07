Rooted in Florida: All About Bats

We talk with Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent all about bats. She talks about how humans' general lack of understanding and appreciation of bats has contributed to alarming declines in bat populations. We also learn that Bats are an important part of natural ecosystems. They prey upon insects, some of which are agricultural or human pests. You can help bat populations directly by providing them with roosting habitat.

