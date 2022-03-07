Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Rooted in Florida: All About Bats

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 09:47:12-05

We talk with Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent all about bats. She talks about how humans' general lack of understanding and appreciation of bats has contributed to alarming declines in bat populations. We also learn that Bats are an important part of natural ecosystems. They prey upon insects, some of which are agricultural or human pests. You can help bat populations directly by providing them with roosting habitat.

Learn more by visiting the Pasco County UF/IFAS Extension website and follow on Facebook.

