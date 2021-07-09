Ronald McDonald House Summer Campaign

Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay is a not-for-profit organization that provides a "home-away-from-home" for families of pediatric patients at area hospitals. Our families are going through the hardest crisis they will ever experience. The fact is there is no summer break for sick kids. Summer is the busiest time of year at RMHC.

Funds raised will provide critical support to our families during this time.

Visit RmhcTampaBay.org or call 813-258-6430.

Community Support- The fact is there is no summer break for sick kids. We continue to purchase meals and provide over 500 meals a week. Your gift of $10 can provide a meal to a family member for a day. Text RMHC to 44321

Text RMHC to 44321 to make a gift today.

