Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay Helping Families

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Tampa Bay operates four houses in Tampa Bay to care for families with children receiving medical treatment. There is no cost to stay at a Ronald McDonald House. Families like Lexcina's are provided with their own private bedrooms and bathrooms, meals, support services and the comfort of other families going through a medical situation.

The gift our families want is the health of their children. Supporting Ronald McDonald House families gives them the gift of a home away from home, a good night's sleep, and the meals they need so they can focus on their child's health. Ronald McDonald House has continued to serve as many families as possible, be it nights in a hotel, room in our homes, takeout, or a simple toothbrush for children and parents.

Lexcina Witter came from Jamaica so her son LeAndre could get a cochlear implant. She struggled for over a year, during the pandemic to find the resources she needed to get her son to St. Petersburg. Once here, she needed a place to stay, and was relieved to find Ronald McDonald House. She and LeAndre are staying for a year while he gets therapy to learn how to speak.

RMHC provides all the essentials such as meals, emotional and physical support to reduce the logistical burden on the family. Ronald McDonald House saves a family nearly $ 1,000 a week in hotel, travel and food expenses, reducing their financial burden. We provide all of these services for free to families. Ronald McDonald House families come from all walks of life and may have helped someone you know. More than 70% of Ronald McDonald House families call the Tampa Bay area home.

Learn more:

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay,

35 Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

www.RmhcTampaBay.org

813-258-6430

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube: RmhcTampaBay