Romeo & Juliet at The Jobsite Theater

20 years after establishing a Tampa Bay area tradition, Jobsite tackles the Bard’s most famous play. From historic feud to ill-fated union, Romeo & Juliet is as timely today as when it first took the stage. Verona is sick. Its structures broken and citizens hopelessly divided. Amidst the violence, bloodshed, fear, and unrest, two teenagers find unexpected relief in one another. But can love overcome a society’s sickness? Join Jobsite for this potent tragedy set against the backdrop of the 1980s.

Romeo & Juliet

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 19 - Feb. 6

Thu. - Sat. at 8, Sun. at 4

Weekday field trip matinees available for students

Visit: jobsitetheater.org 813.229.7827