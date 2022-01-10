Watch
Romeo & Juliet at The Jobsite Theater

"Romeo and Juliet" at Jobsite Theater
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 09:28:43-05

20 years after establishing a Tampa Bay area tradition, Jobsite tackles the Bard’s most famous play. From historic feud to ill-fated union, Romeo & Juliet is as timely today as when it first took the stage. Verona is sick. Its structures broken and citizens hopelessly divided. Amidst the violence, bloodshed, fear, and unrest, two teenagers find unexpected relief in one another. But can love overcome a society’s sickness? Join Jobsite for this potent tragedy set against the backdrop of the 1980s.

Romeo & Juliet
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 19 - Feb. 6
Thu. - Sat. at 8, Sun. at 4
Weekday field trip matinees available for students

Visit: jobsitetheater.org 813.229.7827

