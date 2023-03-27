Watch Now
Rockin' Roller Rink Open Now Through April 9 on the St. Pete Pier

The Rockin' Roller Rink on the St. Pete Pier is the area's first outdoor pop-up roller rink, open now through April 9.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 08:23:26-04

This is a one-of-a-kind attraction that offers a unique and memorable experience for visitors. With its stunning waterfront location on the St. Pete Pier, visitors can enjoy panoramic views of Tampa Bay while roller skating to their favorite tunes.

The Rockin' Roller Rink offers a variety of themed skate nights throughout the season to add to the fun and excitement of roller skating. These themed nights provide a unique and memorable experience for everyone. They include:

  • Retro Nights on Fridays where you can step back in time and enjoy the music and fashion of the 70s, 80s and 90s
  • DJ sets on Saturdays
  • Glow Nights on Sundays
  • Live bands on select days where people can skate and enjoy music from a live band rinkside

Tickets start at just $13 and include skate rentals and up to 75 minutes of skating.
For more information, check out VisitStPeteClearwater.com.

